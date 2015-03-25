LJUBLJANA, March 25 Business sentiment in Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, rose in March to its highest level since August 2008, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The index reached 5.7 points, up 1.4 points from February and 13 higher than a year ago, it said.

In August 2008, just before the global financial crisis hit the small export-oriented ex-Yugoslav republic, the index was at 7.2.

Slovenia adopted the euro in 2007.

The statistics office said manufacturing, consumer and service confidence indicators rose over the past month while retail trade indicators fell. The construction confidence indicator was unchanged.

Last year Slovenia's economy returned to growth after two consecutive years of recession. It expanded 2.6 percent with similar growth expected this year, driven by higher demand for exports. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)