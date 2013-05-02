LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's has assigned an A-
long-term senior unsecured bond rating to Slovenia's planned
issue of five- and ten-year Eurobonds, the rating agency said on
Thursday.
Analysts at S&P said the rating reflects expectations of
further progress in fiscal consolidation under the new
government and are underpinned by Slovenia's open and relatively
wealthy economy.
The agency said it expects Slovenia's planned bond issue "to
finance the recapitalisation of troubled state-owned banks as
well as prefund some of the government's borrowing needs for
2014 and 2015."
S&P's move follows a two-notch downgrade of Slovenia by
rival rating agency Moody's on Tuesday to Ba1 from Baa2 - four
notches below S&P.
Fitch has an A- rating on the sovereign with a negative
outlook.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, IFR Markets; Editing by
Natalie Harrison)