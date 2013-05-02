LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's has assigned an A- long-term senior unsecured bond rating to Slovenia's planned issue of five- and ten-year Eurobonds, the rating agency said on Thursday.

Analysts at S&P said the rating reflects expectations of further progress in fiscal consolidation under the new government and are underpinned by Slovenia's open and relatively wealthy economy.

The agency said it expects Slovenia's planned bond issue "to finance the recapitalisation of troubled state-owned banks as well as prefund some of the government's borrowing needs for 2014 and 2015."

S&P's move follows a two-notch downgrade of Slovenia by rival rating agency Moody's on Tuesday to Ba1 from Baa2 - four notches below S&P.

Fitch has an A- rating on the sovereign with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, IFR Markets; Editing by Natalie Harrison)