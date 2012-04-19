LJUBLJANA, April 19 Slovenia has raised the shareholding threshold at which an investor is required to make a bid for a company in which it builds a stake, saying its aim was to boost activity in the local stock market.

Under a takeover law to be confirmed by parliament in May, the threshold would rise to 33.3 percent from 25 percent, Minister of Economy and Technology Radovan Zerjav said.

"The main purpose of this (takeover) law is to give a boost to the market," Zerjav told a news conference on Thursday.

The government's move comes days after market regulator the ATVP ordered six state-owned companies with a joint 27.5 percent stake in pharmaceutical firm Krka to launch a takeover bid for the whole company or reduce their holding to below 25 percent.

In the meantime the ATVP has scrapped the voting rights of the state firms in Krka.

The ATVP has been pushing for a higher takeover threshold for over a year, as Slovenia had the lowest level in the European Union where the average is 33 percent.

"The higher takeover threshold will definitely help the state-owned firms and other investors who will be able to hold higher stakes in companies without the obligation to take them over," Sasa Cernel of Raiffeisen Bank told Reuters.

"But it may not be enough to give a significant boost to the market, as I believe liquidity providers like banks should be exempt from the takeover obligation in order to be able to really boost the market," she added.

The equities and bonds listed on the Ljubljana bourse, which is owned by stock exchange group CEESEG AG, have a combined market capitalisation of some 22.5 billion euros ($29.5 billion) with an average daily turnover of 1.7 million euros in March. ($1 = 0.7621 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)