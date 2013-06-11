(Adds analyst quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA, June 11 Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, sold 125 million euros ($165 million) of treasury bills at lower yields on Tuesday, boosting sentiment just as the government plans to recapitalise three banks.

The T-bill sales totalled more than the targeted 100 million and at lower yields than previous sales, the finance ministry said.

The average yield on 12-month bills was 2.95 percent, versus 2.99 percent in April. The yield on 6-month bills was 1.45 percent, compared with 1.5 percent in May. The yield on 3-month bills eased to 0.39 pct, versus 0.49 percent in May.

Slovenia has agreed on steps to cut budgetary spending, sell off 5 state-owned companies and clean up its mostly state-owned lending sector, which is nursing bad loans worth 7 billion euros, equivalent to about a fifth of the euro zone state's economy.

The government plans to start the transfer of 3.3 billion of those loans to a newly-established bad bank later in June, which KD Skladi analyst Primoz Cencelj said could bring down Ljubljana's borrowing costs further.

"The yields decreased but are still pretty high," he said. "I expect they might fall further after banks' bad loans are transferred to the bad bank as that would ease the tension on the market."

The government also plans to recapitalise the country's three largest banks by a total of 900 million euros this month.

As a part of that process, the shareholders of the country's largest bank, majority state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, approved a capital hike of up to 500 million euros earlier on Tuesday.

Total bids at the treasury bill auction amounted to 208 million euros, the ministry said. The next auction is scheduled for Sept. 10. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Michael Winfrey and Stephen Nisbet)