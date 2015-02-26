ZAGREB Feb 26 Slovenia's largest telecom
operator, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, posted a group
net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) in 2014 versus
52.3 million a year before, the company said on Thursday.
Total revenue stood at 756.5 million euros, 3 percent down
from 2013. Telekom is the largest of a dozen companies the
government plans to sell.
"Telekom Slovenia faced harsher economic conditions in the
markets where it operates and lower revenue from mobile voice
services because of switching to new mobile plans," the company
said in a statement. It also said it foresaw a net operating
profit in 2015 of 66 million euros.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
