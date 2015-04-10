(Updates with share price fall in para 4)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 10 Slovenia can expect two
binding bids for telecommunication operator Telekom Slovenia
on Monday, both below market value, three sources
familiar with the process told Reuters.
One source, who did not want to be identified, said
investment fund Cinven and Deutsche Telekom were
likely to bid around 110 euros ($117) per share compared to the
market price which was 132.6 euros on Thursday.
Cinven and Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.
Following the Reuters report on the expected bids shares of
Telekom lost almost 2 percent by 1015 GMT, falling to 130 euros,
and analysts said further falls were possible.
The source said the price would be lower than the current
market price because of the falling profits of Telekom and the
risks from court cases against Telekom for allegedly abusing its
dominant market position in past years.
"Any acquirer of the business would have to take those
potential liabilities on as a risk and that risk would have to
be baked into the offer price," the source said.
Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported on Friday that
Cinven and Deutsche Telekom would offer up to 115 euros per
Telekom Slovenia share.
In February, Telekom reported that its profit fell to 1.6
million euros in 2014 from 51.1 million a year before, mainly on
account of higher provisions for litigation risks.
According to local media, court cases against Telekom could
result in damages of up to 440 million euros.
Telekom, which is majority state-owned and has market
capitalisation of 867 million euros, is the largest of 15
companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three
of those firms have been sold so far.
On Thursday, parliament ousted defence minister Janko Veber
because he ordered the army intelligence service to analyse the
security consequences of the sale of Telekom.
Veber's centre-left Social Democrats have been against the
sale of Telekom but are expected to remain in the government in
spite of Veber's dismissal.
($1 = 0.9405 euros)
