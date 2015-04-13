BRIEF-Western digital sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, April 13 Slovenia received one binding bid for 72.75 percent stake in its largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale, said on Monday.
It gave no details on the bidder or the size of the bid. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY/VERACRUZ, May 3 Three successive Mexican presidents have failed to halt a cycle of violence against journalists and impunity for their killers that is stifling freedom of expression and threatening democratic stability, a watchdog group said on Wednesday.