LJUBLJANA May 13 State-owned Telekom Slovenia , which is up for privatisation, reported a group net profit of 7.2 million euros ($8.10 million) in the first three months of 2015, down from 12.3 million euros in the same period last year.

Slovenia's largest telecoms operator said group sales fell to 181.8 million euros from 192.8 million in the first quarter last year. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise)