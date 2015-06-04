(Updates with quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 4 Slovenian privatisation
coordinator SDH said it will ask the government to decide upon
the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia
to investment firm Cinven which is the only
bidder.
According to Reuters sources Cinven offered up to 130 euros
per a share of Telekom, which would value the whole company at
850 million euros. Cinven's offer is valid till June 10.
"The supervisory board and the management of SDH believe
that ... the sale (of Telekom) would be suitable and
economically viable," SDH's said in a statement late on Thursday
after its supervisory board meeting.
Telekom is the largest of 15 firms that were earmarked for
privatisation in 2013. So far only four of those firms have been
sold.
Cinven is bidding for a 72.75 percent stake controlled by
the state but will later have to offer to buy the rest of the
shares at the same price according to Slovenia's legislation.
A junior government coalition party the centre-left Social
Democrats has said it did not support the sale of Telekom to
Cinven while the opposition centre-left United Left party said
Telekom should stay in state hands in the long-run because it is
a strategically important company.
Prime Minister Miro Cerar's Party of Modern Centre has been
in favour of the sale. It was not immediatelly clear when the
government would take a decision on the sale.
Slovenia had planned to sell Telekom already in 2008 when
it cancelled the sale in the last stages of the process, saying
the bids were too low.
Shares of Telekom closed 3.0 percent higher on Thursday at
101 euros while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.51
percent.
(Reporting By Marja Novak)