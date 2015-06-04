(Updates with quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, June 4 Slovenian privatisation coordinator SDH said it will ask the government to decide upon the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to investment firm Cinven which is the only bidder.

According to Reuters sources Cinven offered up to 130 euros per a share of Telekom, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros. Cinven's offer is valid till June 10.

"The supervisory board and the management of SDH believe that ... the sale (of Telekom) would be suitable and economically viable," SDH's said in a statement late on Thursday after its supervisory board meeting.

Telekom is the largest of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far only four of those firms have been sold.

Cinven is bidding for a 72.75 percent stake controlled by the state but will later have to offer to buy the rest of the shares at the same price according to Slovenia's legislation.

A junior government coalition party the centre-left Social Democrats has said it did not support the sale of Telekom to Cinven while the opposition centre-left United Left party said Telekom should stay in state hands in the long-run because it is a strategically important company.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar's Party of Modern Centre has been in favour of the sale. It was not immediatelly clear when the government would take a decision on the sale.

Slovenia had planned to sell Telekom already in 2008 when it cancelled the sale in the last stages of the process, saying the bids were too low.

Shares of Telekom closed 3.0 percent higher on Thursday at 101 euros while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.51 percent.

