(Updates with SDH confirmation, quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 10 Slovenian state investment
firm SDH approved the sale of the country's largest telecoms
provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, to UK
investment firm Cinven on Wednesday.
SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sales
contract still has to be agreed with Cinven and approved by the
SDH supervisory board.
Telekom is the largest of 15 companies that were earmarked
for privatisation in 2013 and the fifth of those firms to be
sold.
Cinven is the only bidder for Telekom and has, according to
sources, offered to pay up to 130 euros per Telekom share which
would value the whole firm at 850 million euros ($962 million).
The offer consists of an upfront payment of 110 euros a
share, additional payment of 15 euros a share depending on the
outcome of outgoing litigation of Telekom Slovenia and an
additional 5 euros a share depending on the company's
performance, the sources said.
"SDH will inform the potential buyer that the supervisory
board exclusively approved its (Cinven's) binding offer of May
20, 2015," SDH said in a statement, adding it did not approve
the changes to the binding bid that were made by Cinven after
that date.
The changes were not publicly revealed but according to the
local media Cinven wishes to retain a part of the purchase price
until Telekom finalises the sale of its Macedonian unit which
has started last year.
Cinven gave no immediate comment.
Shares of Telekom closed unchanged at 98 euros on Wednesday,
while the blue-chip SBI index lost 1.27 percent.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell its major
companies over the past decades so the government still controls
about 50 percent of the economy.
The opposition United Left party and several civil society
groups are on Thursday planning a street protest against the
privatisation of Telekom and other large state companies, saying
their sale is not economically viable.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)