By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, June 10 Slovenian state investment firm SDH approved the sale of the country's largest telecoms provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, to UK investment firm Cinven on Wednesday.

SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sales contract still has to be agreed with Cinven and approved by the SDH supervisory board.

Telekom is the largest of 15 companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013 and the fifth of those firms to be sold.

Cinven is the only bidder for Telekom and has, according to sources, offered to pay up to 130 euros per Telekom share which would value the whole firm at 850 million euros ($962 million).

The offer consists of an upfront payment of 110 euros a share, additional payment of 15 euros a share depending on the outcome of outgoing litigation of Telekom Slovenia and an additional 5 euros a share depending on the company's performance, the sources said.

"SDH will inform the potential buyer that the supervisory board exclusively approved its (Cinven's) binding offer of May 20, 2015," SDH said in a statement, adding it did not approve the changes to the binding bid that were made by Cinven after that date.

The changes were not publicly revealed but according to the local media Cinven wishes to retain a part of the purchase price until Telekom finalises the sale of its Macedonian unit which has started last year.

Cinven gave no immediate comment.

Shares of Telekom closed unchanged at 98 euros on Wednesday, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 1.27 percent.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell its major companies over the past decades so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

The opposition United Left party and several civil society groups are on Thursday planning a street protest against the privatisation of Telekom and other large state companies, saying their sale is not economically viable.

($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)