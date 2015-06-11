LJUBLJANA, June 11 UK investment fund Cinven
said on Thursday a deal to purchase Slovenia's largest
telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia had not been
completed because Slovenian state firm SDH had not accepted an
unspecified amendment to Cinven's bid.
SDH, which coordinates privatisations in the country, had on
Wednesday accepted Cinven's initial bid for Telekom, filed on
May 20, but rejected an amendment to the offer that was filed
later, saying the sale contract with Cinven therefore still had
to be agreed.
"Cinven considers the amendment an integral part of the
offer, without which Cinven would not be able to proceed towards
completing this transaction," Cinven said in a statement.
Neither side has disclosed the nature of the amendment but
local media reported it would allow Cinven to retain a part of
the purchase price until local regulators approve two other
deals: Telekom's purchase of Slovenian mobile phone operator
Debitel and Telekom's sale of its Macedonian unit.
According to sources, Cinven is offering to pay between 110
and 130 euros per Telekom share, depending upon Telekom's
performance and the outcome of litigation against Telekom. That
would value the whole of Telekom at between 719 million euros
($812 million) and 850 million.
Cinven is bidding for 72.75 percent of Telekom but would
later have to purchase the rest of the shares at the same price,
as required by Slovenian legislation.
Telekom is the largest of 15 companies earmarked for
privatisation in 2013. So far four of those companies have been
sold.
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)