LJUBLJANA, July 20 Slovenia is likely to reach a
decision on the sale of its largest telecom operator, Telekom
Slovenia, after the summer holidays, a state secretary
at the finance ministry told the national news agency STA on
Monday.
Metod Dragonja said talks with the only bidder for Telekom,
British private equity firm Cinven, were continuing,
STA said. In Slovenia, summer holidays end on Sept. 1.
Telekom, with a market capitalisation of 574 million euros,
is the largest of 15 companies that were earmarked for
privatisation in 2013. Five have been sold so far.
Cinven initially offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share,
which would value the whole company at 850 million euros.
In June Cinven reduced its offer until Macedonia's regulator
approved Telekom's sale of its Macedonian unit to Telekom
Austria, which had been agreed last year. Slovenia
rejected the reduced offer.
Macedonia approved the sale earlier this month and Cinven
and Slovenian state firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale,
have resumed talks.
In a separate media report, daily newspaper Finance cited
unofficial sources on Monday as saying that Telekom's management
had reached an agreement with trade unions on reducing the
company's workforce from 2,700 at present to 1,900 by the end of
2018 in order to cut costs.
Telekom refused to comment on the report.
.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Susan Fenton)