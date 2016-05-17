LJUBLJANA May 17 Slovenia's largest telecoms operator, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, plans to issue a 100 million euro ($113 million), 5-year bond with an annual yield of 1.9-2.1 percent, it said on Tuesday.

The company said proceeds from the issue would be used to finance investment, adding invited investors would be able to place their bids for the bond by around June 7 while the bond was likely to be issued on June 10.

Shares in Telekom eased by 0.15 percent to 72.99 euros on Tuesday, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.47 percent.

($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)