* Telecom sale is most prized in privatisation programme
* Asset sales aimed at helping Slovenia avert bailout
* Deutsche Telekom, Telenor may be interested
(Adds details, NKBM sale, background)
LJUBLJANA Slovenia's government is likely to
sell its stake in Telekom Slovenia, the most prized
asset in the euro zone country's planned privatisation
programme, by the end of the year, Economy Minister Metod
Dragonja said on Tuesday.
"It is my expectation that Telekom will be privatised by the
end of this year," Dragonja told a news conference.
The telecoms company is the largest among more than a dozen
companies the government listed for privatisation last year as
part of its efforts to overhaul the economy and avoid becoming
the next euro zone member to have to seek an international
bailout.
Telekom Slovenia has a market capitalisation of 860 million
euros ($1.20 billion) and, according to Thomson Reuters data,
the government currently owns 62.5 percent of the company.
In October, the government's investment fund SOD, which is
in charge of selling Telekom, chose U.S. bank Citigroup as
a financial advisor in the sale but there have been no further
steps reported on the privatisation since then.
Sources close to the deal told Reuters in December that
Deutsche Telekom and Telenor, as well as
other telecom companies and private equity groups could be
interested.
SOD, which is also managing the privatisation of the
country's second-biggest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), said on Tuesday
it had chosen auditing company KPMG to perform due diligence on
the lender. It did not say when the bank would be sold.
In December Slovenia injected 3.3 billion euros into local
banks, including NKBM, and started transferring their bad loans
to a state bad bank, enabling it to narrowly avoid an
international bailout.
($1=0.7180 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Susan Fenton)