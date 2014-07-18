LJUBLJANA, July 18 Slovenia's largest telecoms company Telekom Slovenia bought Bosnian telecoms firm Telrad Net d.o.o., expanding its business in Bosnia where Telekom already provides telecom and internet services.

"The Telekom Slovania group has a strategic goal to strengthen its position of a strong regional telecommunication operator in the markets of Southeastern Europe," Telekom said in a statement, giving no details on the purchase price.

State-owned Telekom, which is slated for privatisation, also has units in Croatia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Macedonia.

Slovenia's outgoing centre-left government of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek suspended all privatisations until the new government is formed following the snap general election which was held on Sunday.

Political newcomer and legal expert Miro Cerar, whose centre-left SMC party won the election, had said he would reconsider the sale of strategically important firms like Telekom.

Cerar will start coalition talks next week. His government is expected to be in place in September.

Sources close to the deal told Reuters telecom firms Deutsche Telekom and Turkcell and investment companies CVC, Cinven, Providence and Apax could be interested in purchasing Slovenia's Telekom.

