LJUBLJANA/SKOPJE, July 8 Macedonia's market
regulator said on Wednesday it had approved the sale of Telekom
Slovenia's Macedonian unit to Telekom Austria
, a move that could pave the way for completing the
privatisation of the Slovenian parent.
Talks on the sale of state-owned Telekom Slovenia to
British-based investment firm Cinven collapsed in June
after Cinven said it would not pay the full price until the
regulator approved the sale of Telekom's Macedonian unit.
The regulator said the Macedonian unit could be sold to
Telekom Austria as agreed by the two companies last year. The
deal brings together Macedonia's second and third biggest mobile
operators, the regulator said.
Telekom Austria will hold 55 percent of the merged venture
and run the operation, while Telekom Slovenia would hold the
remainder, with options to exit the venture within three years.
Cinven declined comment. Slovenian state firm SDH, which is
coordinating the sale of Telekom Slovenia, said it could not
immediately say if the talks would continue now that the sale of
the Macedonian unit had been cleared.
Telekom, with a market capitalisation of 575 million euros,
is the largest of 15 companies that Slovenia earmarked for
privatisation in 2015. So far five of those firms have been
sold.
(Reporting By Marja Novak in Ljubljana and Maja Zuvela in
Skopje; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)