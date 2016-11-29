LJUBLJANA Nov 29 A Slovenian comic who attracted more than 8 million hits with his online parody of Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned his sites on two more targets - U.S. President elect Donald Trump and his Slovenian-born wife Melania.

Klemen Slakonja plays Trump in the YouTube clip, talking to a man wearing a Barack Obama mask, promising to build a giant wall, saying he loves China and firing a number of servants.

Melania, who was born in a small Slovenian town of Sevnica, is played by a man.

"In Slovenia, a two million nation, we simply could not find any woman who could match Melania's beauty so our Melania had to be played by a man," said Slakonja, 31, who is planning to take on Germany's Angela Merkel next.

Slakonja, who acts for Slovenia's National Theatre, has already attracted 1.7 million hits with his latest clip. (Reporting by Marja Novak and Gasper Lubej)