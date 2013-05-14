By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA May 14 Slovenia's government said it
agreed with trade unions on Tuesday to cut the public sector
wage bill this year in a reform economists say could help it
fend off a bailout.
The cut, by 110 million euros ($143 million), or 2 to 3
percent, is among reforms Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's
cabinet hopes will cut a budget deficit expected to almost
double to 7.9 percent of gross domestic product this year.
The wage reduction, however, is less than an originally
proposed 158 million euros and the government said it aims to
make up the difference through other savings in the sector.
"Public sector wages will be reduced by 2 to 3 percent,"
interior ministry spokeswoman Katja Mihelj Nagode told Reuters.
Since taking power in March, Bratusek's government has faced
criticism from European Union officials for slow progress on
selling state firms, bailing out Slovenian-owned banks and
trimming its budget deficit.
Fearing that Slovenia could follow Cyprus as the next euro
zone bailout recipient, investors drove up Ljubljana's borrowing
costs, although the government managed to issue a $3.5 billion
bond that will cover its finances for the rest of the year.
The deficit is this year expected to soar mostly because of
Slovenia's banking sector, which is dominated by three
state-owned lenders and struggling under around 7 billion euros
of bad loans.
Last week the government delivered a reform plan to Brussels
outlining plans to recapitalise the three largest banks, largely
state-owned, by 900 million euros by the end of July to ease the
credit crunch and enable their eventual sales.
It also plans to increase value added tax and sell 15 of the
state firms that make up around half of Slovenia's economy.
"The government will have to work further on reducing public
sector wages and the number of employees in the sector," said
Marko Rozman, an analyst at privately-owned Dezelna Banka.
On Monday, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn said it was too early to say whether the plans were
"sufficiently strong and credible".
"There is no time to waste," he said.
But with global investors eager to pick up higher returns,
the finance ministry sold 55 million euros in three- and
six-month treasury bills on Tuesday, with yields falling on the
latter by 0.2 points to 1.5 percent.