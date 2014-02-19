LJUBLJANA Feb 19 Damage wrought on Slovenia's
forests during a heavy ice storm earlier this month is estimated
at 194 million euros ($266.77 million) and will take months to
repair, officials said on Wednesday.
The devastation occurred mostly in west Slovenia as a
three-day freak storm brought down electricity lines and trees
and coated parked cars, petrol stations and street signs in
thick ice.
According to figures issued by Slovenia's forest management
agency ZGS, around half a million out of 1.18 million hectares
(2.91 million acres) of Slovenia's forests were damaged by the
ice storm.
Almost 60 percent of the territory of Slovenia, a small
Alpine country squeezed between Austria and the Adriatic Sea, is
covered by woods.
Damjan Orazem, the head of ZGS, said around seven million
cubic metres of wood stock would have to be felled.
"It is possible that the final (damage) figure will be even
higher, as some areas are still inaccessible," he said.
Slovenia's infrastructure minister, Samo Omerzel, said last
week the damage inflicted on the country's infrastructure, most
notably on electricity lines, railways and roads, amounted to
120 million euros.
The extreme weather conditions came at a bad time for the
tiny EU member country, which is already going through the worst
economic crisis in its two decades as an independent state.
Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout last year
and managed to scrape together funds in late 2013 to save its
major banks from going bust.
Slovenia plans to start talks soon on "favourable, long-term
loans" with the European Investment Bank and the Council of
Europe Development Bank to repair the damage.
Local media have reported the government may also apply for
funds from the EU's solidarity fund, set up for major natural
disasters in member states.
($1 = 0.7272 euros)
(Writing by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic
and Tom Heneghan)