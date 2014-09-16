LJUBLJANA, Sept 16 Slovenia is looking for
buyers for a majority stake in one of its biggest food producers
Zito, the state investment fund SDH said on Tuesday.
Zito, with market capitalisation of 42.7 million euros, is
one of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation last year,
with three of those having been sold so far.
SDH said non-binding bids for the 51.55 percent stake were
expected by October 31. Most of the stake for sale is in the
hands of stated-owned firms, while the remaining shares are
owned by private investors.
"Zito is one of the largest food producers in Slovenia and
southeast Europe," SDH said in a statement. "After assessing the
non-binding bids, the consortium of sellers may decide to choose
bidders that will be invited to submit binding bids."
Incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor said on Monday the
new centre-left government, expected to be sworn in on Thursday,
would push on with privatisation of the firms that have already
been slated for sale.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Louise Heavens)