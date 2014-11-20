BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA Nov 20 Slovenia's leading telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, which is slated for privatisation, posted a 19 percent drop in nine-month group net profit over the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.
Net profit was 37.7 million euros ($47.3 million) while revenues fell to 579.3 million euros versus 599.1 million a year ago.
Telekom is the most prized of the 15 companies the government put up for sale last year, with a market value of about one billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.