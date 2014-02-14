* Majority owner Deutsche Telekom not raising stake
* Slovaks see IPO within nine months
(Adds details, peer comparison)
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Feb 14 The Slovak government said it
plans to float its 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile networks
operator Slovak Telekom later this year after majority owner
Deutsche Telekom gave its consent.
The Slovak government has been in talks about selling the
stake with Deutsche Telekom, which has the right of first
refusal but has so far decided against taking full control of
its Slovak subsidiary.
"Deutsche Telekom agreed to facilitate a process in which
the Slovak government could potentially sell their stake to a
third party or initiate an IPO," Deutsche spokesman Andreas
Fuchs said.
Slovakia's centre-left government is looking for cash to
finance its spending, including changes to the national health
insurance system.
"Now advisers and investment banks will be selected, and the
state can sell its stake through an initial public offering
within nine months," minister Tomas Malatinsky said in a
statement.
The Economy Ministry, which announced the share sale plan on
Friday, did not say on which market the initial public offering
would take place. Bratislava has a tiny stock market.
The sale would add to a string of transactions involving
central European telecoms assets, following Telefonica's
sale of its Czech unit and Deutsche
acquisitions in the Czech Republic and elsewhere.
Slovak Telekom had a 39.4 percent market share in the
country of 5.5 million in 2012, a market with 121 percent mobile
penetration.
The Slovak market is increasingly competitive with the
arrival of a fourth mobile operator in a fourth-generation
mobile licence auction there in January.
Regional peers are trading at 10.5 forward 12-month
price/earnings ratio, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Slovak Telekom had sales of 837.4 million euros and net
profit of 62 million euros in 2012, the last full year data
available.
Equity, including retained profits and reserve funds stood
at 1.6 billion euros according to the firm's 2012 balance sheet.
It had 380.7 million euros in debt.
On Monday, Deutsche Telekom said it would pay 800 million
euros for full control of its T-Mobile Czech Republic unit, as
it builds an integrated structure of mobile-phone networks and
landlines across Europe.
Last November, Deutsche Telekom purchased GTS Central Europe
for 546 million. GTS owns and operates a fibre optic and data
centre network throughout the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland,
Romania and Slovakia.
Czech financial group PPF bought Telefonica's 65.9 percent
stake in its Czech operations in November for 2.47 billion
euros.
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)