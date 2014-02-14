BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
PRAGUE Feb 14 The Slovak government will float its 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile networks operator Slovak Telekom on the capital market later this year, the country's Economy Ministry said on Friday.
It said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom allowing it to proceed with the sale.
"Now advisers and investment banks will be selected, and the state can sell its stake through an initial public offering within nine months," minister Tomas Malatinsky said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.