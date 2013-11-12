OSLO, November 12 Sølvtrans
* In final negotiations regarding new long term fleet financing
with dnb and
Nordea
* Sølvtrans has decided to go in final negotiations with DnB
and Nordea
regarding their offer for a new long-term bank financing of
the Sølvtrans
fleet
* The financing offer gives Sølvtrans opportunity to further
strengthen and
consolidate its position as one of the leading wellboat
companies in the
world
* The offer for new fleet financing involves refinancing of the
existing
fleet, construction financing and long-term financing of
ships under
construction, and approved funding for two new wellboats if
the company
decides to contract them
* All long-term financing is based on bank loans in accordance
with ordinary
commercial terms. If agreement is reached with the banks, a
final loan
agreement is expected to be in place by the end of 2013