Oct 18 SM Energy Co said on Tuesday it
would buy 35,700 net acres in West Texas's Howard and Martin
counties for about $1.6 billion and sell its Williston Basin
assets in North Dakota for $785 million to Oasis Petroleum Inc
.
SM said the Texas purchase - from QStar LLC, a portfolio
company of EnCap Investments LP and a related entity - would
expand its footprint in the Permian Basin to about 82,450 net
acres.
SM Energy said in August it would buy 24,783 net acres in
Howard County for about $980 million.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)