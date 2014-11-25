SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's S.M. Entertainment
Co on Tuesday denied a media report saying Alibaba
Group Holding is considering an investment in the
leading K-Pop agency through a stake buy.
Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday that
Alibaba was conducting due diligence on S.M., and the two
parties were discussing an investment by Alibaba that would make
it S.M. Entertainment's second-largest shareholder. The daily
did not cite a source.
S.M. Entertainment said in a statement that the report was
"not true" and that it was in discussions with many parties
about possible partnerships or other methods of cooperation
related to its China business.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)