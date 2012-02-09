MANILA Feb 9 The Philippine conglomerate owned by Henry Sy, the country's richest man, said on Thursday it is in talks to buy into an unlisted local property firm which owns a 16-hectare shopping complex in Manila.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted unnamed sources on Thursday saying the deal could be worth about $1 billion.

"We confirm that SM is in discussion for the acquisition of a stake in Ortigas Holdings. The amount and details of the transaction have yet to be finalised," said Cora Guidote, vice president for investor relations of SM Investments.

The paper said SM group was in talks with the Ortigas family members and HSBC, the single biggest shareholder in the Ortigas family's property holding firm with a stake of 34 percent

It was not clear what vehicle within the SM group would do the deal, with flagship SM Investments, mall developer SM Prime Holdings and property developer SM Development Corp all possibilities.

SM Investments was unchanged in early deals on Thursday, while SM Prime, the country's largest mall operator and developer, gained 3.2 percent and was hovering near a new peak hit last week. The main index was largely flat.

On Wednesday, SM Investments hit a record high of 699 pesos before closing up 2.4 percent at 692 pesos. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)