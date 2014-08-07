Aug 7 Six months ending June 30.
(in billion pesos)
2014 2013
Net income 12.3 12.7
Revenue 130.9 122.1
Earnings per share
(in pesos) 34.0 35.0
NOTE: SM Investments Corp, the Philippines' second
most valuable listed company, is owned by the country's richest
man, Henry Sy Sr. It controls SM Prime Holdings Inc,
one of Southeast Asia's biggest property groups with businesses
in the Philippines and China, and BDO Unibank Inc, the
Philippines' biggest lender.
Click on (bit.ly/1ohufzJ) to view the company's
earnings statement.
($1 = 43.7 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Stephen
Coates)