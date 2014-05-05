UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
May 5 Three months ended March 31, 2014
(in billion pesos)
Net income 4.58 vs 4.11
Revenue 15.35 vs 14.95
NOTE: SM Prime Holdings Inc is the property unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy.
Click on (link.reuters.com/nyq98v) to view SM Prime's disclosure on its results. ($1 = 44.40 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million