FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF May 31 SMA Solar , Germany's largest solar group, saw prices for inverters decline in line with its expectations so far this year, its CEO said, adding business in May was good and supported its full-year outlook for sales and profits.

"I don't see that the price drop is accelerating," Pierre-Pascal Urbon told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

SMA earlier this year warned that prices for solar inverters -- needed to feed solar power into the grid -- would continue to fall in 2017 after falling by an average of 10 percent per year since 2010.