FRANKFURT Jan 29 SMA Solar, Germany's
largest solar company, on Friday forecast its operating profit
could quadruple this year, boosted by strong demand for its
inverters in markets outside Germany, most notably the United
States and Britain.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will rise to between
80 million and 120 million euros ($87.2-130.7 million) this
year, from 30-33 million in 2015, SMA said on Friday.
SMA's inverters are needed to turn direct current into
alternating current and feed it into the power grid. Demand has
been high as nations around the world accelerate a shift towards
renewables and away from fossil fuels.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)