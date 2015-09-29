FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Germany's largest solar
company SMA Solar raised its 2015 sales and earnings
guidance for a second time this year, citing successful new
product launches and a sustainable
improvement in its competitiveness.
The group said on Tuesday it now expected sales to come to
850 million to 900 million euros ($955 million-$1.1 billion) and
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between zero and 10
million euros.
It previously saw sales of 800-850 million euros and EBIT
between zero and a loss of 25 million euros.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)