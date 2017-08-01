UPDATE 1-SMA Solar raises 2017 outlook on order intake, shares soar

* New outlook: 900-950 mln eur sales, 85-100 mln EBITDA

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Tuesday raised its outlook for sales and profit this year, citing high order intake and strong demand, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the end of June, SMA's order backlog stood at 673 million euros ($796 million), up a quarter since the beginning of the year, SMA said, adding order intake remained high without being more specific.

Shares in the group, which is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug. 10, rose 11.3 percent to the top of Frankfurt's technology index, reaching their highest level in nearly 12 months.

SMA Solar, the world's biggest maker of solar inverters, now sees sales of 900 to 950 million euros ($1.06-1.12 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 85 to 100 million euros.

The group, whose inverters are needed to feed power generated from solar panels into the electricity grid, had previously expected sales of 830 to 900 million euros and EBITDA of 70 to 90 million.