* SMA sees 2016 EBIT at 80-120 mln eur vs 30-33 mln in 2015
* Sees 2016 sales at 950 mln to 1.05 bln eur vs 1.0 bln
* Shares drop more than 10 percent
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 Germany's largest solar power
equipment maker, SMA Solar, said on Friday that its
operating profit could quadruple this year due to strong demand
for its inverters in markets outside Germany, notably the United
States and Britain.
Its forecasts were not as strong as some analysts had
estimated, however, and its shares fell sharply.
SMA said it expects its earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) to rise to between 80 million and 120 million euros
($87-131 million) this year from 30-33 million in 2015, SMA said
as it held its investor day on Friday.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate 2016 EBIT of 114
million euros.
The company also said it expected sales of between 950
million and 1.05 billion euros this year, broadly flat from last
year's 1.0 billion, and below analysts' forecasts for 1.08
billion euros.
Following years of losses and cost cuts, restructuring has
helped SMA emerge from a deep sector crisis that claimed many
peers over the past five years. Its turnaround has been factored
into its share price, which has more than quadrupled over the
past year.
SMA shares fell more than 10 percent at one point on Friday.
They were down 6.2 percent by 0919 GMT.
Earlier this week, the company unveiled 2015 results that
beat its own targets on sales and earnings, returning the
business to profitability sooner than expected.
SMA's inverters are needed to turn direct current into
alternating current and feed it into the power grid. Demand has
been high as countries around the world accelerate a shift
towards renewables and away from fossil fuels.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould and
Susan Fenton)