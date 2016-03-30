FRANKFURT, March 30 Business in Britain was
weaker than German solar company SMA Solar expected
during the first quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday,
adding a rush on solar panels ahead of key regulatory changes
failed to materialise.
"We were surprised," Pierre-Pascal Urbon told journalists
after the company released annual results and proposed a
dividend for the first time in three years.
Britain, Europe's largest solar market, late last year said
it would cap total spending on feed-in tariffs as well as
cutting tariff rates from February 2016 and close the so-called
Renewable Obligation, a support scheme aimed at utilities, to
new solar PV capacity of 5 megawatts and below from April.
