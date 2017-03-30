British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
FRANKFURT, March 30 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, is holding on to its cash pile to cope with an eventual downturn of the industry, its finance chief said, adding takeovers were not on the agenda after the group presented full-year results.
"We are preparing for eventually difficult times," Ulrich Hadding told journalists at its annual press conference, pointing to the group's operating cash flow of 148 million euros ($159 million) at the end of 2016, up 44 percent on the year. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
ANKARA, May 27 A Turkish court formally arrested two opposition newspaper employees late on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency and the newspaper said, as part of a media crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.