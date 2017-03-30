DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 30 SMA Solar
, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, had a
good start to the year with first-quarter orders for its
services beating those during the last three months of 2016, its
chief executive said.
"We had a significantly better order intake in the first
quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2017," Pierre-Pascal
Urbon told Reuters on Thursday after the group published final
full-year results.
