BERLIN May 13 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, narrowed its operating loss in the first quarter, boosted by deep cost cuts following years of weak demand in its main market Europe.

The company said on Wednesday its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) narrowed to 5.4 million euros ($6.07 million), compared with a 22.4 million loss in the year earlier period.

Analysts had, on average, expected an EBIT loss of 7 million euros in the first quarter.

The company kept its forecast for sales and profits, still expecting sales of 730-770 million euros and an EBIT loss of 30-60 million this year.

