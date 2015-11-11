PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 11
FRANKFURT Nov 11 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, raised its full-year outlook for a third time this year, reaping rewards from a strategy turnaround buoyed by cost cuts and strong demand for its inverters the United States and Britain.
The company now expects full-year sales of 925-975 million euros ($0.99-1.05 billion), up from 850-900 million previously predicted. It also said 2015 EBIT would come in between 10-30 million euros, compared with a maximum of 10 million previously expected.
Third quarter EBIT reached 18.3 million euros, up from a loss of 10.3 million a year earlier, the company said.
Following years of losses and cost cuts, SMA Solar has emerged from a deep sector crisis that has claimed many peers over the past five years. ($1 = 0.9318 euros)
* 21St century fox reports third quarter income from continuing operations before income tax expense of $1.25 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.94 billion on 5% revenue growth