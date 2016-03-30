(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, March 30 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, posted its first operating profit in three years on Wednesday and recommended payment of a dividend, the first since 2012, as strong foreign demand accelerated its turnaround.

The group swung to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 34.3 million euros ($38.8 million) in 2015, compared with a loss of 165 million in the year earlier period, beating the 30.7 million Thomson Reuters consensus.

