(Fixes name of research firm in paragraph 5)

FRANKFURT May 12 SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar group, on Thursday swung to an operating profit in the first quarter, driven by sales of commercial solar installations.

The group reported earnings before interest and tax of 25.3 million euros ($29 million), against a loss of 5.4 million in the first three months of last year.

It confirmed a target for operating earnings of between 80 and 120 million euros in 2016.

In March, the group proposed a surprise dividend for 2015, the first in three years, after strong demand in foreign markets and cost cuts helped it back to profit faster than expected.

Globally, solar installations reached 59 gigawatt (GW) in 2015, up more than a third, and are expected to climb further to 69 GW this year, according to research firm IHS, mainly driven by the United States and China.

Shares in the group, which raised its outlook three times last year, have more than tripled over the past twelve months.

($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)