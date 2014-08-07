* Q2 EBIT loss 40 mln eur vs 15 mln loss yr-earlier
* CEO says expects high pricing pressure in coming months
* Still expects EBIT loss of up to 45 mln eur this year
* Shares fall 2.4 percent, top loser in TecDAX index
(Adds details on inverter pricing, CEO quote, analyst)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 SMA Solar, Germany's
biggest solar group by sales, posted its seventh straight
quarterly operating loss and warned on Thursday of high pricing
pressure in coming months as it struggles to get back to
profitability.
Like others in the sector, SMA has been squeezed by a global
glut of solar equipment and dwindling subsidies for
solar-generated energy in Europe, driving out of business many
who were unable to lower costs as fast as prices fell.
Shares in the company, which only last week lowered its
outlook for sales and profit and said it would cut 12 percent of
its workforce, were down 2.4 percent by 1132 GMT, the biggest
losers in Frankfurt's technology index at that time.
"Over the past years, we've seen a price reduction of more
than 10 percent per year," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon
told Reuters, adding this was due to fierce competition in Asia
as well as in Europe, where demand has plummeted while solar
inverter makers fight over less business.
Urbon said he expected high pricing pressure in the industry
in coming months.
After hitting makers of solar panels and cells, the price
decline in the sector has worked its way through to also hit
makers of inverters, a key component needed to feed
solar-generated energy into the power grid.
SMA said its second-quarter loss before interest and tax
(EBIT) widened to 40 million euros ($53.5 million) from 15
million in the year earlier period. Sales shrank more than a
third to 165 million euros and its net loss almost tripled to 28
million.
"Second-quarter results are another sharp disappointment,"
Deutsche Bank analyst Alexander Karnick wrote. Deutsche Bank had
been expecting a second-quarter EBIT loss of 12 million euros.
SMA shares fell as low as 19.59 euros, not far from a year's
low of 19.20 euros set early this month and a fraction of their
all-time high of nearly 107 euros reached in January 2010.
Governments in Europe, where SMA made 43 percent of sales in
the first half, have curbed their support to solar power after
pumping billions of euros in subsidies into the sector,
triggering a boom in solar panel installations across the
continent, most notably in Germany.
The company - whose biggest rival is U.S.-based Power-One,
acquired by Swiss industrial group ABB last year -
reiterated it was expecting full-year sales of between 850
million euros and 950 million and an EBIT loss of up to 45
million.
It expects to become profitable again on an operating level
next year, banking on a mix of cost cuts and new products.
(1 US dollar = 0.7472 euro)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)