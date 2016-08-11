FRANKFURT Aug 11 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, on Thursday confirmed its profit forecast, but said pricing pressure in the industry had made it more challenging to reach the upper end of the target range.

"The acceleration of price pressure in the solar industry has been unexpectedly strong in recent weeks," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said.

SMA Solar still expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 80-120 million euros ($89-134 million) in 2016.

($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)