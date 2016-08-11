* To shut production sites in Denver, Cape Town
* Reaching upper end of EBIT outlook ambitious
* Shares indicated 6 pct higher pre-market
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Aug 11 SMA Solar
, Germany's top solar power equipment maker, will shut
down production sites in Denver and Cape Town, citing pricing
pressure from Chinese rivals that seek to dump their products
outside their collapsing home market.
"The acceleration of price pressure in the solar industry
has been unexpectedly strong in recent weeks," SMA Chief
Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement on Thursday,
citing reduced expansion targets for solar in China.
Having surpassed Germany as the world's largest market for
solar panels, China has set a national target for new commercial
solar power capacity of 18.1 gigawatts (GW) for this year, below
initial market expectations.
"The Chinese market is collapsing," Urbon said, adding this
would lead Asian companies to sell their products cheaply
elsewhere, thereby putting pricing pressure on SMA Solar, the
world's largest maker of solar inverters.
SMA, whose shares were indicated 6 percent higher in
pre-market trade, said the closure in Denver would mean the loss
of around 280 full-time jobs. It did not say how many jobs would
be affected by the shutdown of its site in Cape Town.
The group also released second-quarter results, saying it
was now more challenging to reach the upper end of its target
range for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which it
confirmed at 80-120 million euros ($89-134 million) for 2016.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Anneli Palmen; Editing by
Joseph Nasr and Maria Sheahan)