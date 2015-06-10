* SMA Solar says deal will contribute to earnings from 2016
* Siemens to supply grid connection technology
* SMA shares up 20 pct to hit eight-month peak
(Adds CEO comments)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, June 10 Germany's SMA Solar
and engineering company Siemens have teamed up to
equip utility-scale solar parks with technology to link them to
power grids in an effort to benefit from rising global demand
for photovoltaics.
Demand for solar panels has grown steadily in recent years
as governments have sharpened their focus on renewable energy
sources and pledged to reduce carbon emissions and exposure to
conventional fossil fuel-based energy.
Global solar power demand is expected to increase by 30
percent this year to 57 gigawatts (GW) -- equivalent to the
annual capacity of about 57 nuclear plants -- from about 44 GW
last year, according to research firm IHS.
As part of the deal, SMA will supply solar inverters, which
are needed to turn direct current into alternating current,
while Siemens will provide the technology for grid connection,
SMA said on Wednesday.
With Siemens' help, Germany's biggest solar company by sales
aims to better compete with larger rivals such as Schneider
Electric and ABB in the market for
large-scale inverters, worth about 1.7 billion euros ($1.92
billion).
"Through the deal, SMA has increased its attractiveness in
this market segment," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon told
Reuters.
No financial details were disclosed, but SMA said the
partnership would contribute to earnings from 2016.
Shares in SMA surged more than 20 percent at the top of
Frankfurt's technology index in afternoon trading,
hitting 21.49 euros, their highest level in more than eight
months. Shares in Siemens were up 0.3 percent.
"First and foremost it's Siemens' brand name that is getting
investors excited," one trader said.
Among the partnership's targets will be the United States,
where large-scale solar projects are most common because of the
investment tax credits on offer.
"By taking mutual advantage of our global sales and service
networks, both companies will increase their market coverage in
real terms," said Ralf Christian, CEO of Siemens' Energy
Management arm, which caters for the utility sector.
Profit at the division reached 93 million euros in Siemens'
financial second quarter, accounting for 5 percent of the
group's total industrial business profit.
Siemens is also the world's biggest maker of wind turbines,
according to MAKE Consulting, and last week signed an 8 billion
euro deal with Egypt to supply gas and wind power plants.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and David Goodman)