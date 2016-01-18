FRANKFURT Jan 18 SMA Solar, Germany's
largest solar company, on Monday said it would start selling an
inverter designed for home storage systems, aiming to tap a
market expected to thrive following the introduction of Tesla's
Powerwall battery.
"Within a year, the cumulated number of battery-storage
systems installed in Germany so far has more than doubled to
over 30,000, thanks to the decline in prices," SMA Solar Chief
Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.
"With the new Sunny Boy Storage, SMA ensures the
cost-effective, easy and flexible integration of the solution
into new or existing photovoltaic systems."
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)