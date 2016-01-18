FRANKFURT Jan 18 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Monday said it would start selling an inverter designed for home storage systems, aiming to tap a market expected to thrive following the introduction of Tesla's Powerwall battery.

"Within a year, the cumulated number of battery-storage systems installed in Germany so far has more than doubled to over 30,000, thanks to the decline in prices," SMA Solar Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.

"With the new Sunny Boy Storage, SMA ensures the cost-effective, easy and flexible integration of the solution into new or existing photovoltaic systems." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)