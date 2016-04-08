BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
FRANKFURT, April 8 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, is taking a 27 percent stake in Tigo Energy Inc as part of a $20 million capital increase of the Los Gatos-based group.
Along with a seat on Tigo Energy's board of directors, the investment will give SMA access to the market of module-level power electronics (MLPE), with an estimated annual market volume of about 700 million euros ($796 million), SMA said. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.