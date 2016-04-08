* SMA takes 27 pct stake via $20 mln capital hike

* SMA Solar expects positive impact from H2

* Confirms 2016 outlook for sales, profits (Recasts, adds comment from SMA, context)

FRANKFURT, April 8 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, is taking a 27 percent stake in Tigo Energy Inc as part of a $20 million capital increase of the Silicon Valley-based group, an expert in increasing solar panel efficiency.

Along with a seat on Tigo Energy's board of directors, the investment will give SMA access to the market for module-level power electronics (MLPE), with an estimated annual market volume of about 700 million euros ($796 million), SMA said.

"Around the world, over a billion solar modules have been installed that cannot be individually monitored," SMA Solar Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement, adding Tigo's technology.

The group said Tigo's chip-based technology could equip partially shaded solar panels with an optimisation function, thereby increasing the energy yield of the photovoltaic system as a whole.

The acquisition will have a positive effect on business from the second half of 2016, SMA said, but added the exact impact on sales and profits was currently unclear.

It therefore confirmed its outlook for the year, expecting sales of between 950 million and 1.05 billion euros, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen rising to between 80 million and 120 million euros.

($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)