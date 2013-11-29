India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Small and midcap stocks are set to extend gains into a third month in November, outperforming the Sensex that has fallen 3 percent this month as of Thursday's close.
BSE mid-cap index has gained 2.7 percent, after gaining 15.2 percent through September and October.
The BSE small-cap index has risen 2.6 percent in November after 13.6 percent gains through September and October.
But analysts warn this outperformance should not be taken as a sign of a broad-based rally given mid- and small-caps had tumbled for large parts of the year.
The midcap index is still down 11.8 percent for the year, while the small-cap index is down 18 percent. By contrast, the Sensex is up 5.7 percent.
Earnings outlooks have also yet to improve. One-year forward mean earnings estimates for small and micro stocks have been revised down by 8.6 percent, while those of large to midcap stocks have been revised down by 0.7 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.