By Deborah L. Cohen
CHICAGO, July 2 When Marc Kaye needed a loan to
fund his boutique insurance firm at a time when payroll, his
kids' college tuition and a mortgage payment were all draining
his cash reserves, he didn't go to a bank.
Instead, he pulled a 1940s Picasso pencil drawing off his
living room wall and made an appointment with Borro (borro.com),
a high-end pawnbroker. Borro did not require mounds of
paperwork, did not care about his credit rating and did not put
him through the third degree over how the money would be used.
"I needed some immediate cash," says Kaye, who quickly got a
six-month loan of $39,500, agreeing to a monthly interest rate
of 3 percent plus about $175 in processing fees. "I had never
pawned anything before."
Kaye, based in New York, represents the type of upscale
customer that those in the pawn broking industry say is becoming
more prevalent - a small business owner facing a cash crunch. To
serve this clientele, a specialized niche of pawnbrokers is
gaining traction, defying the industry's reputation as the
lenders of last resort.
Some offer in-person services in well-appointed offices,
while others give customers the privacy of secure transactions
over the Internet. The segment is developing at a time when the
industry is pushing up-market, with big national chains such as
EZPawn attempting to polish their reputations with the expansion
of clean, well-lit stores.
Borro, the service selected by Kaye, is somewhat of a
hybrid, with a website that lets would-be borrowers make initial
contact and office space to meet in-person for asset
evaluations.
"We just call it online personal asset lending," says Paul
Aitken, Borro's chief executive officer, who founded the company
in 2008 in London and opened a New York office in February 2012.
HIGH-END GOODS
Borro's customers take loans against fine jewelry, wine
collections and other valuables. The company, whose average loan
is $15,000, has backed everything from a Formula 1 racecar to a
Beatles record contract.
The business attracts customers through its website as well
as referrals from private banks. Couriers typically pick up
items and deliver them to Borro's offices, where appraisers
validate their worth. There are phone calls and sometimes
face-to-face meetings, depending on the circumstances. Money is
then wired to the customer's account, with the entire process
taking just a few days.
"The bigger the customer, the more high-touch it is," Aitken
says.
Most borrowers, he says, will extend the terms of their
loans rather than forfeit merchandise, and many come back to use
the service again. Backed by $40 million in venture capital,
Borro's loan volume has doubled each year, with small businesses
now accounting for 60 of every 100 dollars loaned.
At Beverly Loan Co., a brick-and-mortar pawn business
outside Los Angeles that has catered to the wealthy for 75
years, business is also brisk, and small business customers are
on the rise, says owner Jordan Tabach-Bank.
To meet demand for loans ranging from a few thousand dollars
to $1 million, he opened a second office in the New York City's
International Gem Tower; it offers well-heeled customers secure
storage for everything from GIA-certified diamonds to Patek
Philippe watches.
As the economy has slowly improved, Tabach-Bank says,
clients are taking out loans to start new ventures, to cover
larger payrolls or to meet inventory demand for products moving
off shelves more quickly than expected.
"Pawn is becoming more mainstream," says Tabach-Bank, who
has appeared on Discovery Channel's antique dealer series "Final
Offer." "There are pawn-based TV shows, they're talking about
pawn, people are feeling more comfortable."
But there is still an overhanging industry stigma, which is
one reason for the popularity of online pawn broking sites such
as Tyler, Texas-based iPawn (iPawn.com). iPawn's
transactions are strictly web-based, and customers receive an
initial valuation of their merchandise by sending a photo.
If customers want to proceed with the process, the company
obtains their valuables via a secure FedEx transaction. Once
given a final offer, consumers can either take a loan or sell
the asset outright.
"None of [our customers] would go to a brick-and-mortar pawn
shop," says Ben De-Kalo, CEO of iPawn, which was founded in late
2011. In less than a year, loans to small business owners have
increased to 50 percent from 20 percent of all the firm's loans.
VARYING DEGREES OF COMFORT
Pawn-broking terms can vary considerably by jurisdiction,
with interest rates typically higher than those on bank loans.
Each state has its own regulations determining licensing,
registration, reporting, records and related information.
The industry also adheres to federal regulations, including
the USA Patriot Act, which requires loan customers to prove
identity; the Truth in Lending Act, which calls for pawnbrokers
to define the terms of the loan clearly; and Federal Trade
Commission rules, to safeguard consumers' personal information,
as well as other statutes.
Customers should be wary of pawnbrokers that undervalue
their assets and should scrutinize the covenants of any pawn
loan, says Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit (biz2credit.com),
an online platform that offers a variety of financing options
and consulting to small businesses.
Kaye, the New York-based entrepreneur, said he would not
hesitate to would take another loan with a high-end pawnbroker.
"I felt very comfortable with the process," he said,
assuring a reporter that his precious Picasso was once again
hanging on his living room wall.
